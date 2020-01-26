Global  

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Puerto Rico Amid Ongoing Tremors

CBS 2 Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday at a shallow depth.
Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published

Cincinnati woman shares fear about earthquake in her native Puerto Rico [Video]Cincinnati woman shares fear about earthquake in her native Puerto Rico

Mariela Oyola-Brauch shares fear about earthquake in her native Puerto Rico.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid ongoing aftershocks

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, following a series of quakes that have rocked the island over the last few weeks.
USATODAY.com

4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

jennifer_0780

Jennifer RT @doctorneilsmith: 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors https://t.co/OuIj5WtVcz 36 seconds ago

garykellum

Gary Kellum RT @akaXochi: What is Comrade Trumpets administration doing to help? Where is America? 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico https://t… 9 minutes ago

portents

Portents RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors https://t.co/sNIhgRH6n5 https://t.co/QP36N… 21 minutes ago

AsilanaQAnon

asilana777 RT @SurfBum369: Wow another 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Puerto Rico! 29 minutes ago

Briefing__Room

The Briefing Room 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors https://t.co/OliFbVOEma 53 minutes ago

kellykbergeron

Kelly Bergeron RT @dj_diabeatic: #PuertoRico on my mind. Another 5.0 earthquake hit southern PR today. 🇵🇷❤️ https://t.co/gPEhUpezyR 55 minutes ago

dj_diabeatic

Alyssa Klein #PuertoRico on my mind. Another 5.0 earthquake hit southern PR today. 🇵🇷❤️ https://t.co/gPEhUpezyR 1 hour ago

SlikTw33ts

SlikTw33ts Puerto Rico earthquake: 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors - CBS News https://t.co/p1I9SZgLLt 1 hour ago

