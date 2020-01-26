Sebastiano Laurenti RT @business: California confirmed a case of the coronavirus, marking the third case in the U.S. https://t.co/5le0g0Qp7s 9 seconds ago

M Brophy California case of coronavirus is 3rd confirmed in US https://t.co/B1nJ5pK3nT 11 seconds ago

Deborah Usry 🆘 RT @Rachel_McRea: USA TODAY: Third US coronavirus case confirmed in California as China death toll rises https://t.co/HagD5EyTTh 24 seconds ago

Diana Montoya RT @thedailybeast: NEW: A new case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., bringing the total infections to three as the… 31 seconds ago

ullyn0tpayne RT @DailyMail: THIRD US case of coronavirus is confirmed in California after Chicago and Washington while Canada confirms its first case as… 36 seconds ago

Mickey Third Coronavirus Infection Confirmed In California As Wuhan Mayor Expects “1000 Or So” New Cases | Zero Hedge https://t.co/ZizcjKrJgA 38 seconds ago

XX Suzie Q XX RT @MelissaPederse: California case of coronavirus is 3rd confirmed in US https://t.co/1hyFQDdeJS #f23861f3542c5429b31e3cb144b8043a https:/… 39 seconds ago