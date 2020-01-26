Global  

Third US coronavirus case confirmed in California as China death toll rises

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A third U.S. case of the deadly new coronavirus that has killed more than 50 people in China has been confirmed in Southern California.
 
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 56

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 56 01:10

 Construction crews in Wuhan are racing to build two hospitals as the coronavirus spreads.

Australia declares first coronavirus case [Video]Australia declares first coronavirus case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

China virus infected and death toll grows [Video]China virus infected and death toll grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus.

Coronavirus case discovered in U.S. as China death toll rises to 9

The deadly coronavirus that took nine victims in China has now been discovered inside the U.S. after a Washington state resident in his 30s recently returned...
CBS News

Suspected coronavirus cases spread around region as China confirms death toll has risen to six

The first suspected coronavirus cases have been detected in Australia and the Philippines, putting authorities in at least six countries on high alert, but Prime...
SBS

