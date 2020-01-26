Global  

Florida Python Bowl nets 80 snakes for cash prizes in Everglades

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A Burmese python hunt in Florida bagged 80 of the big serpents as contenders vied for cash prizes in the state’s latest effort to eliminate the invasive species that has long devastated the Everglades’ delicate ecosystem.
News video: 80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt 00:27

 Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami's 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

Winner's Of 2020 Python Challenge Claim Their Prizes [Video]Winner's Of 2020 Python Challenge Claim Their Prizes

The 10 day hunt took them through the Everglades.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes [Video]Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Dozens of hunters are prowling the Everglades during Florida's 10-day Python Bowl, which ends Monday, armed with bags and long metal hooks. Many take the snakes in live for cash prizes - in an effort..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published


Winners Of 2020 Python Bowl Showered In Prizes

From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in prizes Saturday.
cbs4.com

'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed his arm and a leg in its coils. Aycock, who was...
Reuters

