Florida Python Bowl nets 80 snakes for cash prizes in Everglades

From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in prizes Saturday.

'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed his arm and a leg in its coils. Aycock, who was...

Reuters 1 week ago



