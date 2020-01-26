WCCB Charlotte's CW According to officials, two people were killed and seven people were injured after a shooting at a bar in South Car… https://t.co/gq7iCt0Ze8 12 seconds ago WNCT Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officia… https://t.co/NfH5WcNcUB 21 seconds ago KRDO NewsChannel 13 The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning in Hartsville, South Carolina. https://t.co/iHmNhDKFJw 21 seconds ago PeterL 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/2xmZAPEfZa via @USATODAY 3 minutes ago Herald-Journal Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/oOCighsqFJ 10 minutes ago ❄️Ladee Gem❄️ RT @JoHaugen2: While tragic, you know what's even sadder? When I searched for the story, a similar one from 1/21/19 came up first. Looked a… 12 minutes ago Quantum Physics RT @CTVNews: Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/d32UbYGrX4 https://t.co/k6AC5yOY8N 14 minutes ago Laurie Kimsey 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/kpNL85puHO via @usatoday 15 minutes ago