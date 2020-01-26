Winners Of 2020 Python Bowl Showered In Prizes

From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in prizes Saturday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Florida's python hunters wrestle invasive snakes Dozens of hunters are prowling the Everglades during Florida's 10-day Python Bowl, which ends Monday, armed with bags and long metal hooks. Many take the snakes in live for cash prizes - in an effort.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published 5 days ago Annual Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off Friday The 10 ten day event will begin with the 2020 Python Bowl kick off event at Markham Park in Sunrise. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Florida Python Bowl nets 80 snakes for cash prizes in Everglades A Burmese python hunt in Florida bagged 80 of the big serpents as contenders vied for cash prizes in the state’s latest effort to eliminate the invasive...

FOXNews.com 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this JerryLD RT @CBSMiami: From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in prizes Satur… 15 minutes ago CBS4 Miami From ATVs to thousands of dollars, the winners of the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl were showered in pr… https://t.co/O8SpS2wem8 30 minutes ago