Andrew Yang qualifies for the next debate.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
With four strong polls on Saturday and Sunday, Mr. Yang, who missed the last debate, has secured a spot onstage in New Hampshire on Feb. 7.
Andrew Yang qualifies for New Hampshire primary debate

After failing to qualify for a debate in Iowa earlier this month, he has earned a spot at the next Democratic debate.
