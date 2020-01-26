‘This Works Better If I Ask The Question’: Chris Wallace Scolds Alan Dershowitz Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

'You acknowledge that it’s not an impeachable offense' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AlyWild RT @atrupar: "This works better if I ask you the question & then you answer it" - Chris Wallace played Dershowitz a clip of Trump telling P… 35 seconds ago