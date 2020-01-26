Global  

California helicopter crash in Calabasas sparks brush fire, 'multiple' fatalities reported

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A helicopter crashed and burst into flames early Sunday in Southern California as "multiple" fatalities were reported.
News video: FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016 03:51

 All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26). He was 41. Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according...

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

SCENE: Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in CA helicopter crash [Video]SCENE: Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in CA helicopter crash

Multiple reports say that the 41-year-old former NBA star was aboard the aircraft when it went down in Calabasas around 10 a.m. PST. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says there were no..

Kobe Bryant among 5 killed in California helicopter crash, reports say

CALABASAS, Calif. – Kobe Bryant was reportedly one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday.
Denver Post

Five die in California helicopter crash; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.
Reuters

AreReeYunNah

Arianica. RT @CNN: Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were on the helicopter w… 2 seconds ago

CaesarahP

CAE. RT @CNN: NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41.… 3 seconds ago

lukaspijolski

Faridzul Nor RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others have been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California 4 seconds ago

zulfafarhaana

zulfa syariifah f RT @Sports5PH: Kobe Bryant and his daughter were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, a sour… 5 seconds ago

