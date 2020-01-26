Milton's showing in win over Lakers shows Sixers' approach is working Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Milton's outing also showed that Brett Brown's plug-and-play approach can be effective — at least in the short term.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Moore #NBA column: Seldom-used Shake Milton's solid showing as starter in the win over Lakers demonstrates the #Sixers' a… https://t.co/Vj9tvSNLj0 9 minutes ago