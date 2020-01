Gabriella Sz Filler RT @TorontoStar: Canada's first 'presumptive' case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Toronto. Here's an explainer on what you need… 7 minutes ago VIRIYA RT @nbcwashington: U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new virus from China, all among people who traveled to the city at the center of th… 7 minutes ago GMA News Canada's chief medical officer said that an individual who was declared the country's first "presumptive" confirmed… https://t.co/mOprmGdRvf 7 minutes ago NBCWashington U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new virus from China, all among people who traveled to the city at the center… https://t.co/Hpgd1a7HGe 8 minutes ago anitalounurse ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WHO_Europe: WHO’s Regional Office for Europe has officially been notified of the first novel #coronavirus cases in Europe. Three cases… 8 minutes ago Belinda M Ben RT @NewsBFM: Australia declared its first novel coronavirus case in Victoria. Meanwhile Thailand confirms fifth case of the virus in the… 9 minutes ago Mari RT @frankscarpitti: With a first presumptive confirmed case of the novel coronavirus now in the Toronto area, there is heightened concern a… 12 minutes ago Harlan Heyoka 🐶 RT @nbcbayarea: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County,… 18 minutes ago