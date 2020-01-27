Global  

Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

Newsday Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
If they ask, what he'll tell If Senate Republicans and Donald Trump's lawyers still want to resist the Democrats' demand to bring in John Bolton as a witness in the impeachment trial, it just got harder for them to explain. Though they still might.
Parnas Dishes On Donald [Video]Parnas Dishes On Donald

The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial [Video]'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential..

Democrats demand Bolton testify after NYT report Trump directly told him Ukraine aid tied to investigations

President Donald Trump told John Bolton he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it investigated his Democratic rivals, a report said.
Trump impeachment: John Bolton says in book draft president wanted to freeze Ukraine aid until it launched Biden probe

John Bolton has said Donald Trump told him last summer he wanted to continue to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to launch a probe into Joe Biden...
