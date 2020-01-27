Bolton book's bombshell: Trump linked Ukraine aid to the quid pro quo

Jonnyporno604 RT @aroseblush: Bombshell Report 😱 Bolton claims in drafts of manuscript that Pompeo privately told him that there was no basis to what… 2 minutes ago Catherine Callahan Most important part of Bolton book bombshell: Now whole world KNOWS THE TRUTH including ENTIRE US SENATE. While Bol… https://t.co/HmSX8O9zAA 3 minutes ago V.W. 1600: BOLTON book's bombshell: TRUMP'S QUID PRO QUO https://t.co/JbOUdCAgnV 7 minutes ago Butler RT @rising_serpent: @JackPosobiec John Bolton's book is being covered and reported by New York Times. They're reporting Trump asked Bolton… 9 minutes ago Nick Orgofman RT @tlrd: Bolton Book Bombshell Spurs Renewed Call for Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial https://t.co/lfeKwmueUb https://t.co/H49cpLRqKo 9 minutes ago *you're @brithume Oh, you seem to have missed this bombshell https://t.co/8FEpfa59aW 11 minutes ago scattered everywhere RT @Leahgreenb: This is a massive bombshell. At this point, no Republican Senator can claim with a straight face that they don't need to he… 13 minutes ago Margot Finke Bombshell Information in an as yet unpublished MS by John Bolton. Impeachment fuel for the Democrats. No hearsay -… https://t.co/2F3VFMfzhh 17 minutes ago