UN to mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Newsday Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A four-day commemoration begins Monday in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.
News video: Buckingham Palace Clears Up Possible Beef Between Prince Charles And Mike Pence

 Buckingham Palace denied that Prince Charles intentionally snubbed Vice President Mike Pence. According to Business Insider, there is a video showing Charles not shaking Pence’s hand. The clip of him greeting everyone but Pence went viral, with 5 million people viewing the video. Royal officials...

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust [Video]Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country's role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch..

Auschwitz survivor recounts horror 75 years after liberation [Video]Auschwitz survivor recounts horror 75 years after liberation

Menachem Haberman spoke to Al Jazeera about the suffering he endured and still lives with today.

World leaders set to visit Holocaust memorial on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Israel is to hold one of the largest commemorations of World War II on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz by the Red...
France 24

LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World...
France 24


jsigj

Watts-Bofa RT @Delafina777: So, Monday, 1/27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year it will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberat… 37 seconds ago

PtN4HlIemZgBEtE

Форд RT @DrATesta: Survivors of the #Holocaust will be joined by world leaders and dignitaries including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Mayor o… 2 minutes ago

MeganLovesHazza

Megan Lynn Glass RT @GettyImagesNews: A visitor walks among the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in Berlin, Germany. January 27th will mark the 75th… 6 minutes ago

