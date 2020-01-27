Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 GRAMMYs Winners List

CBS 2 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Music’s Biggest Night is under way from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and we are well on our way to handing out some hardware. Check out the list before for a full list of winners updated throughout the night as we wind our way through the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, only on CBS and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show 01:22

 Danica Daniel shares early Grammy winners on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better [Video]The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

The list of performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards just keeps growing and growing. Music's biggest night's star-studded lineup includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News [Video]Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Complete list of 2020 Grammy Award winners

Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night: Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.comNPRE! Online

Here’s The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon Going

Here’s The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon GoingThe Grammy Awards has made sure to spread the gold this emotional Sunday night. Check out the full rundown of categories and winners from the star-studded...
SOHH


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.