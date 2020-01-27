CDC novel coronavirus test results show Colorado patient who traveled from Wuhan China negative
Monday, 27 January 2020 () U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention novel coronavirus test results were negative for a patient hospitalized in Colorado with respiratory symptoms after travel from Wuhan, China, hospital officials said Sunday evening. The patient has been discharged after coming to the emergency department at the Centura-St. Anthony Hospital, located in Lakewood, on Friday. Hospital officials […]
