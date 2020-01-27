Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CDC novel coronavirus test results show Colorado patient who traveled from Wuhan China negative

Denver Post Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention novel coronavirus test results were negative for a patient hospitalized in Colorado with respiratory symptoms after travel from Wuhan, China, hospital officials said Sunday evening. The patient has been discharged after coming to the emergency department at the Centura-St. Anthony Hospital, located in Lakewood, on Friday. Hospital officials […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Jake Tilleman Wants to Ship Face Masks Overseas To Doctors Treating Deadly Coronavirus

Jake Tilleman Wants to Ship Face Masks Overseas To Doctors Treating Deadly Coronavirus 02:54

 A Colorado native, now living in Wuhan, China, is raising money to send ten thousand face masks to Chinese hospitals facing reported shortages of medical supplies due to the deadly Coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado native quarantined in Wuhan, China, due to coronavirus [Video]Colorado native quarantined in Wuhan, China, due to coronavirus

A Colorado native who has lived in China for nearly a decade says he and his family are stranded as Chinese authorities respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States [Video]US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China postpones school semester amid novel coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, Jan 28 (IANS) China's Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the novel coronavirus...
Sify Also reported by •Business WireMid-Daybizjournals

Australian Market Advances

The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday despite the negative cues from Wall Street and European markets amid concerns about the economic impact of...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.