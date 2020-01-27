Alicia Keys opens Grammys with heartfelt Kobe Bryant tribute

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said in her opening monologue.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Madison Square Garden, the Knicks and the Nets paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, hours after he was killed in a helicopter crash in California. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:53Published now Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:54Published now

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys Tribute R&B singer Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men made sure to pay the proper respect to Kobe Bryant at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Both powerful music forces...

SOHH 4 hours ago



Lizzo Opens Grammys 2020 with a Kobe Bryant Tribute Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer, who is...

Just Jared 4 hours ago





Tweets about this