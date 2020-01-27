Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alicia Keys opens Grammys with heartfelt Kobe Bryant tribute

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said in her opening monologue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News 01:03

 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Madison Square Garden, the Knicks and the Nets paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, hours after he was killed in a helicopter crash in California. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:53Published

Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys [Video]Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys Tribute

Watch: Alicia Keys + Boyz II Men Remember Kobe Bryant W/ Heartfelt Grammys TributeR&B singer Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men made sure to pay the proper respect to Kobe Bryant at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Both powerful music forces...
SOHH

Lizzo Opens Grammys 2020 with a Kobe Bryant Tribute

Lizzo hits the stage to open the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old singer, who is...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.