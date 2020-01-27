Global  

"I thought he was going to live forever": Magic Johnson's tribute to Kobe Bryant

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
"I was supposed to pass away. He was supposed to talk about me. This is a sad day," Magic Johnson tells CBS Los Angeles.
News video: Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant:

Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: "I Thought He Was Gonna Live Forever..." 00:48

 Magic Johnson phoned in to the CBS2 Newscast to talk about Kobe. "People are going to miss his smile and just miss him because kobe had an aura about him. I thought he was gonna live forever, I thought he was invincible. he played like that, he walked like that, he was just a confident young man."

