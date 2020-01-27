"I thought he was going to live forever": Magic Johnson's tribute to Kobe Bryant

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS2 LA - Published Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: "I Thought He Was Gonna Live Forever..." 00:48 Magic Johnson phoned in to the CBS2 Newscast to talk about Kobe. "People are going to miss his smile and just miss him because kobe had an aura about him. I thought he was gonna live forever, I thought he was invincible. he played like that, he walked like that, he was just a confident young man."