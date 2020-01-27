Global  

Shock, sadness expressed at scene of Bryant crash

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Shock, sadness expressed at scene of Bryant crash
 
News video: Fans in Shock Looking Over Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Fans in Shock Looking Over Kobe Bryant Crash Site 00:49

 Occurred on January 26, 2020 / Calabasas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We were in shock and had to see Kobe Bryant crash site for ourselves."

Fog Could The Reason For Bryant Crash [Video]Fog Could The Reason For Bryant Crash

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others. The weather is being considered a likely cause of the crash. Overcast skies and fog were..

Kobe Mourned As 'Father Figure' At Mamba Sports Academy [Video]Kobe Mourned As 'Father Figure' At Mamba Sports Academy

There was shock and sadness at Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy Sunday.

Los Angeles unites in grief for adopted son Kobe Bryant

Men, women and children of every ethnicity milled around, drawn to the heart of downtown Los Angeles where they had once celebrated five NBA championships won by...
CBC.ca

Tech and business giants mourn the unexpected death of NBA legend turned investor Kobe Bryant, who was known for his 'obsessive' work ethic and used to call leaders like Tim Cook for advice

Tech and business giants mourn the unexpected death of NBA legend turned investor Kobe Bryant, who was known for his 'obsessive' work ethic and used to call leaders like Tim Cook for advice· Tech and business leaders from Apple and Microsoft as well as high-profile investors reacted with shock, sadness, and respect for Kobe Bryant's legacy on...
Business Insider

