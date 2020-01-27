Global  

Billie Eilish Sweeps ‘Big Four’ During Emotional GRAMMY Awards From ‘The House That Kobe Bryant Built’

CBS 2 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards took place from the hallowed grounds of Los Angeles’ Staples Center Sunday night for an event that was even more emotionally charged than usual due to the tragic passing of LA icon Kobe Bryant earlier in the day. The red carpet was an unusual sight as Lakers fans had come to […]
Conor McGregor: "Kobe Bryant's Power Has Transcended" | Grammys 2020 01:24

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Conor McGregor discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys

Billie Eilish has swept all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards on a night overshadowed by the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.

Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year For 'Bad Guy,' Completes Grammys Big Four Sweep

After winning the Grammy Awards for song of the year, best new artist and album of the year, Billie Eilish completed the sweep of the Big Four with...
Kobe Bryant's Death Casts A Shadow Of The Grammy Awards 2020

Kobe Bryant's Death Casts A Shadow Of The Grammy Awards 2020The ceremony pauses to remember the athlete... The tragic death of *Kobe Bryant* cast a shadow over the Grammy Awards last night (January 26th). The...
