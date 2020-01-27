Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Huge night for Billie Eilish at her first Grammy Awards

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The first-time Grammy nominee snagged awards for song of the year, record of the year, album of the year, best new artist and best pop/vocal album.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020

Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020 04:15

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish discussed her upcoming documentary, strategy for releasing new music and more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Becomes the First Woman to Sweep the Big Four Grammys In One Night

Billie Eilish became just the second artist in Grammy history—and the first woman—to sweep the Big Four awards: album, record and...
Billboard.com

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Immense Talent During Grammy Awards 2020 Performance

Billie Eilish blew everyone eaway with her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @CBSNews: Huge night for Billie Eilish at her first Grammy Awards https://t.co/A1SA53x1Km https://t.co/GJETjIlTXr 8 minutes ago

Q102FeelGood

Dublin's Q102 It was a huge night for Billie Eilish and her brother, who also took home awards. https://t.co/qYr2Ke5Knr 34 minutes ago

FM104

FM104 It was a huge night for Billie Eilish and her brother, who also took home awards. https://t.co/gEbwURQ6IG 35 minutes ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C Huge night for Billie Eilish at her first Grammy Awards https://t.co/Blt4ZaBX9H https://t.co/DLepiJRoJD 1 hour ago

CBSNews

CBS News Huge night for Billie Eilish at her first Grammy Awards https://t.co/A1SA53x1Km https://t.co/GJETjIlTXr 1 hour ago

chamberofswift

lover kate RT @ikywtoutsold: imma defend Billie Eilish like a little sister because she’s gonna get the same***that Taylor did when she had a huge… 2 hours ago

Tiffabella_C

Tiffany Cuthrell RT @PhoenixxMusicc: Huge congratulations to @billieeilish on her four GRAMMY wins! 🎼🎹🎙️🎛️🎚️ Follow the link for more details from her impr… 2 hours ago

PhoenixxMusicc

Phoenixx Music Mag Huge congratulations to @billieeilish on her four GRAMMY wins! 🎼🎹🎙️🎛️🎚️ Follow the link for more details from her… https://t.co/eajeZtaHpz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.