Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly shining a laser pointer at multiple pilots attempting to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
