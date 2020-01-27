uHomeschool2 Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say https://t.co/Q18dFTWV8G #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

Nancy RT @Chris_1791: Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say https://t.co/Ri7DyKWxwn via @foxnews https://t.co/ko… 11 minutes ago

know what i mean Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say, if you know what i mean 28 minutes ago

Cisco Politics Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say https://t.co/B3nc65R48k https://t.co/rhUi9kabUM 28 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say | Fox News https://t.co/VNPplrg6pX 39 minutes ago

🚂🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇱PamT🙏✝️🕯 Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say https://t.co/vRIL5XNa4s 40 minutes ago

NewExpressNews Florida man arrested after shining laser pointer at planes, police say https://t.co/9o7PiZFkBa https://t.co/xKHLO1zam5 45 minutes ago