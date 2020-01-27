Global  

Eilish, BTS, Lizzo lead the Grammy fashion pack

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers command the red carpet at the Grammys. (Jan. 27)
 
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R. Jonas Brothers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend DJ Khaled Tyler, the...

