Eilish, BTS, Lizzo lead the Grammy fashion pack

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R. Jonas Brothers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend DJ Khaled Tyler, the...
Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many..
