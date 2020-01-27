Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Basketball World & Beyond Mourning NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Killed In Helicopter Crash

CBS 2 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Click here for the latest coverage from CBS Los Angeles, where Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant

Remembering Kobe Bryant 03:14

 NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, and people all over the world are mourning his death.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death

The stars are grieving the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:34Published

Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was flying in a private helicopter with four others in California when it came down over Calabasas.
BBC News

Albion players lead tributes to Kobe Bryant

ALBION players have paid tribute after it was confirmed that basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The Argus Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

joinhomemac

HomeMAC Today we lost a young, great and inspiring man whose inspiration goes beyond basketball. We join the whole country… https://t.co/5JZxtJMOae 2 minutes ago

MamaBeFrugal

Mama Be Frugal RT @MelissaPederse: #NBA #News Basketball World & Beyond Mourning NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Killed In Helicopter Crash https://t.co/cfl52AkSf… 34 minutes ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #NBA #News Basketball World & Beyond Mourning NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Killed In Helicopter Crash… https://t.co/uar6cDmymF 36 minutes ago

ZeinabHassan15

Zeinab Hammoud△⃒⃘ ⚯͛ RT @ZeinaRammal: To have that type of impact on the world far beyond just basketball is incredible. My heart aches for all the families inv… 3 hours ago

ZeinaRammal

Zeina To have that type of impact on the world far beyond just basketball is incredible. My heart aches for all the famil… https://t.co/CaHcI3X6X7 4 hours ago

nynewsn

NY News Now Basketball World & Beyond Mourning NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Killed In Helicopter Crash https://t.co/imgtL3hOBJ 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Basketball World $ Beyond Mourning NBA Legend Kobe #Bryant, #Killed In Helicopter Crash - Jan 27 @ 7:51 AM ET https://t.co/TtYaBQbjDI 5 hours ago

SeptianArnold

𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 This goes beyond just athletes, beyond basketball, the WORLD is mourning. 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.