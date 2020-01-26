Global  

Bryant's famous poem 'Dear Basketball'

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Watch Kobe Bryant's poem 'Dear Basketball', written when the five-time NBA champion retired in 2016, following reports the basketball legend has died in a helicopter crash.
News video: Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash 00:35

 Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors....

‘Time to say goodbye’: Kobe Bryant’s poetic farewell to basketball is unbearably heartbreaking now

The star had announced his retirement from basketball in a short poem titled "Dear Basketball," which went on to inspire an Oscar-winning animated short. It's...
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for ‘Dear Basketball'

Kobe Bryant brought his unparalleled competitiveness from the basketball floor to the Oscar stage when he took home the honor in 2018.
