Bryant's famous poem 'Dear Basketball'

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors....
The star had announced his retirement from basketball in a short poem titled "Dear Basketball," which went on to inspire an Oscar-winning animated short.