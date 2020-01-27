Kobe Bryant cherished time with wife and four daughters

On top of being a basketball legend , Kobe Bryant was a businessman, an author, and a family man. He leaves behind his wife and three other daughters. Dana Jacobson reports on how proud Bryant was to be a dad and how he approached coaching his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and her youth basketball team. 👓 View full article



