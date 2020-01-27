Global  

Kobe Bryant cherished time with wife and four daughters

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
On top of being a basketball legend, Kobe Bryant was a businessman, an author, and a family man. He leaves behind his wife and three other daughters. Dana Jacobson reports on how proud Bryant was to be a dad and how he approached coaching his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and her youth basketball team.
News video: Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California 01:26

 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...

