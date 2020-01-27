Kobe Bryant cherished time with wife and four daughters
Monday, 27 January 2020 () On top of being a basketball legend, Kobe Bryant was a businessman, an author, and a family man. He leaves behind his wife and three other daughters. Dana Jacobson reports on how proud Bryant was to be a dad and how he approached coaching his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and her youth basketball team.
CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California.
The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...
John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were all on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday (January 26) in Calabasas,... Just Jared Also reported by •CTV News •Daily Star •Brisbane Times
Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life