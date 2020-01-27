Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell located in Hawaii, missing siblings not found

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell -- the mother and stepfather of two children from Arizona who have been missing since September – have been located in Hawaii Sunday, officials confirmed.

Recent related news from verified sources Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids found in Hawaii Police in Kauai pulled over Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell near a beachside resort on Saturday, later searching them and their car for any evidence.

