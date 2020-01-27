Global  

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell located in Hawaii, missing siblings not found

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell -- the mother and stepfather of two children from Arizona who have been missing since September – have been located in Hawaii Sunday, officials confirmed.
News video: Missing Idaho kids update: Lori and Chad Daybell located, served with search warrants in Hawaii, sources say

Missing Idaho kids update: Lori and Chad Daybell located, served with search warrants in Hawaii, sources say 00:39

 The mother and stepfather of two missing children with Arizona ties have been located in Hawaii, according to East Idaho News.com.

Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids found in Hawaii

Police in Kauai pulled over Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell near a beachside resort on Saturday, later searching them and their car for any evidence.
CBS News


