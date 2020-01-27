Global  

Videos: Adam Driver Was The Chillest SNL Host Of All Time

Gothamist Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Adam Driver got real loose for the monologue, played Jeffery Epstein, channelled his dad energy, and sang a real slow R&B song. [ more › ]
Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable [Video]Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable

2020 Oscar nominated actors Tom Hanks (two-time Oscar winner) and Adam Driver joined Oscar-winners Robert DeNiro and Jamie Foxx and actors Adam Sandler and Shia LaBeouf for the full Actor Roundtable.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 01:35Published

Adam Driver wants to cut back on work for family [Video]Adam Driver wants to cut back on work for family

Adam Driver has shared that he has become more selective about the projects he takes on since becoming a father, because he hates spending time away from home.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published


Adam Driver's Kylo Ren returns to 'Undercover Boss' on 'SNL'

The last time Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live, he busted out his Star Wars villain Kylo Ren for an Undercover Boss sketch. It was a hit. So of course,...
Mashable Also reported by •E! Online

Adam Driver's 'SNL' monologue is here to show the world how chill he is

Adam Driver is, like, super chill. Nevermind the fact that he's walked out of interviews and fielded an endless barrage of questions about what some have...
Mashable


