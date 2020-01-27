Global  

Makeshift 'Kobe Bryant Park' Tribute Goes Up In Subway Station

Gothamist Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Makeshift 'Kobe Bryant Park' Tribute Goes Up In Subway StationYou'll find the tribute on the 7 train platform at Bryant Park. [ more › ]
Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center [Video]Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

