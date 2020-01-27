Global  

NYPD Hate Crime Task Force Investigating Attack On Transgender Woman In Harlem Subway Station

Gothamist Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NYPD Hate Crime Task Force Investigating Attack On Transgender Woman In Harlem Subway StationThe incident happened last Friday at a subway station in Harlem. [ more › ]
News video: Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan

Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan 01:28

 Police are continuing their search for two people wanted for attacking a transgender woman on the subway in Washington Heights. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

NYPD Investigates Anti-Sexual Orientation Crime On Subway Platform [Video]NYPD Investigates Anti-Sexual Orientation Crime On Subway Platform

Police are searching for two people in a suspected transphobic attack.

NYPD Arrests Woman For Bleach Attack In Chelsea Subway Station [Video]NYPD Arrests Woman For Bleach Attack In Chelsea Subway Station

A woman is under arrest, accused of tossing bleach into another woman's face in a subway station in Chelsea.

State Hate Crimes Task Force To Join Transphobic Attack Investigation In Upper Manhattan

Police are continuing their search for two people wanted for attacking a transgender woman on the subway in Washington Heights.
