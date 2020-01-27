2 California coronavirus cases confirmed: What you need to know
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Over the weekend, two Southern California residents were diagnosed with coronavirus, the third and fourth individuals in the United States testing positive for the pneumonia-like virus.
CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing." The first two cases were...