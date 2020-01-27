Global  

2 California coronavirus cases confirmed: What you need to know

SFGate Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Over the weekend, two Southern California residents were diagnosed with coronavirus, the third and fourth individuals in the United States testing positive for the pneumonia-like virus.
News video: CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona 00:55

 CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing." The first two cases were...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients [Video]This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus. Filmed on (January 26) after the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period [Video]Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspected coronavirus cases in Pak reaches 5

Islamabad, Jan 27 (IANS) A new suspected case of the novel coronavirus has surfaced in Multan, taking the overall tally of fatal virus in Pakistan to five, The...
Sify

Coronavirus Outbreak: How to Protect Your Portfolio if the Virus Continues to Spread

As confirmed coronavirus cases rise, investors could start moving more funds to safe-haven assets.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Mediaite

BegoniaArizona

Begonia Arizona RT @salnews: In the U.S., more cases were confirmed Sunday, raising the U.S. total to five. Two are in California, one in Arizona, one in I… 20 seconds ago

sjofn55

Sjöfn Rafnsdóttir RT @Styx666Official: https://t.co/BuyOVAvFP1 Coronavirus update: New cases in California and Arizona as it is confirmed that it can spread… 4 minutes ago

byKatherineRoss

Katherine Ross The CDC says that it's looking into 110 possible cases of coronavirus. 5 confirmed cases in the U.S. Confirmed c… https://t.co/ENRs0pW8IW 4 minutes ago

kokeshi_me

kokeshi_me RT @Tyler__Will: @BernieSanders The new coronavirus, which has now claimed more than 80 lives in China, has been identified in Arizona, Cal… 6 minutes ago

dpmilroy

Derek Milroy RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: The number of #coronavirus deaths rises to 80 and there are 2,744 confirmed cases, China’s National Health Commiss… 7 minutes ago

Dd3262Donna

Donna Dallas RT @DocRock1007: 16. Flights still coming in from China to infect the US, add 2 new cases in California: https://t.co/vC99XHAppW •∙ TEXAS S… 9 minutes ago

PasoDailyNews

Paso Robles News Two cases of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in Southern California https://t.co/aCxA72nGqr https://t.co/hOHjVU1fMy 13 minutes ago

ThatOneTurq

🔞Chinese Deer🔞 The WuHan coronavirus spread to Southern California, I am trying my best to protect myself from this virus. Over 10… https://t.co/lpQIhd1ff9 14 minutes ago

