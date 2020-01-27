Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Whose Claims Prompted Charges Expected On Stand

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @THR: "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi Haleyi, former… 6 minutes ago

The Hollywood Reporter "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi… https://t.co/k1CpcoGinH 16 minutes ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Accuser takes stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial One of the women who Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually… https://t.co/XAEsDeq5Rl 37 minutes ago

paige RT @JeanCasarezCNN: One of the two accusers in the criminal trial New York vs Harvey Weinstein will take the stand today. Mimi Haleyi, a fo… 1 hour ago

K Dubb Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/2IVH4Lg6Qx #mustread #feedly 1 hour ago

Ratioonp Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/8GaUhTleAp https://t.co/C5lU2k7GFI 2 hours ago

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Harvey Weinstein hobbles into court for week two of his rape trial where former production assistant Mimi Haleyi is… https://t.co/0ZaxSt9AbX 2 hours ago