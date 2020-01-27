Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Whose Claims Prompted Charges Expected On Stand

CBS 2 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on the former production assistant and raping another woman, an aspiring actress, in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.
News video: Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial 01:51

 Brooklyn native and actress Rosie Perez stepped into a Manhattan courtroom Friday to testify against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial [Video]Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Lance Maerov, Former Weinstein Co. Board Member, Called as First Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Former Weinstein Company board member Lance Maerov was called as the prosecution’s first witness on Wednesday afternoon and said the ex-mogul had...
The Wrap Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesNYTimes.com

Harvey Weinstein trial - live: Movie mogul in court over charges of rape and sexual assault, two years after first allegations

Prosecutors will make their case against Harvey Weinstein in a trial expected to last six weeks
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comEntertainment TonightCBS NewsNYTimes.com

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @THR: "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi Haleyi, former… 6 minutes ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi… https://t.co/k1CpcoGinH 16 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Accuser takes stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial One of the women who Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually… https://t.co/XAEsDeq5Rl 37 minutes ago

daretothink53

paige RT @JeanCasarezCNN: One of the two accusers in the criminal trial New York vs Harvey Weinstein will take the stand today. Mimi Haleyi, a fo… 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/2IVH4Lg6Qx #mustread #feedly 1 hour ago

ratioonp1

Ratioonp Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/8GaUhTleAp https://t.co/C5lU2k7GFI 2 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Harvey Weinstein hobbles into court for week two of his rape trial where former production assistant Mimi Haleyi is… https://t.co/0ZaxSt9AbX 2 hours ago

N3wsToday

NewsToday Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her https://t.co/9hmeHioBVY https://t.co/gqrmqtCw67 2 hours ago

