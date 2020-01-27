CBP officers in Minnesota seize $900G in counterfeit bills from Chinese shipping container Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minnesota discovered $900,000 in counterfeit $1 bills inside a shipping container originating from China and travelling by train from Canada bound for the U.S., the agency said in a press release Monday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minnesota discovered $900,000 in counterfeit $1 bills inside a shipping container originating from China and travelling by train from Canada bound for the U.S., the agency said in a press release Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Car narrowly escapes being flattened by shipping container after it falls from truck in China A car narrowly escaped being flattened by a shipping container after it fell from a truck on a highway in eastern China. The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang Province on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42Published on December 2, 2019

Tweets about this