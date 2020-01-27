Global  

CBP officers in Minnesota seize $900G in counterfeit bills from Chinese shipping container

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
CBP officers in Minnesota seize $900G in counterfeit bills from Chinese shipping containerU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Minnesota discovered $900,000 in counterfeit $1 bills inside a shipping container originating from China and travelling by train from Canada bound for the U.S., the agency said in a press release Monday.
