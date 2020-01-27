Global  

2 GOP Senators Say John Bolton Revelations Strengthen Case For Impeachment Witnesses

Daily Caller Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'The reports about John Bolton's book strengthen the case for witnesses'
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Senate Dems use Bolton book revelations to bolster case for impeachment witnesses

Senate Democrats on Sunday used a report on the draft of ex-national security adviser John Bolton’s new book to make their final pitch to "swing...
FOXNews.com

Rep. Adam Schiff Questions Whether Senators Are ‘Willing To Hear the Truth’ from John Bolton

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) questioned on CNN, Monday, whether senators are “willing to hear the truth” from former national...
Mediaite


