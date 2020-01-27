Global  

9 people who died in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna identified

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020
The seven people who died alongside NBA great Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in California over the weekend are being remembered Monday for the differences they made in their communities.
News video: FAA, NTSB Begin Investigating Deadly Calabasas Crash Of Kobe Bryant's Helicopter

FAA, NTSB Begin Investigating Deadly Calabasas Crash Of Kobe Bryant's Helicopter 04:02

 The FAA and NTSB are beginning the meticulous investigation into what caused the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers Sunday morning. Sharon Chin reports. (1-27-2020)

Investigation Into Fatal Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter And 7 Others Continues [Video]Investigation Into Fatal Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter And 7 Others Continues

Danya Bacchus reports on growing tributes to Kobe Bryant in Southern California in the wake of the fatal helicopter crash (1-27-2020)

Alicia Keys dedicates Grammy Awards to Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys dedicates Grammy Awards to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys dedicates Grammy Awards to Kobe Bryant The singer opened the ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon, who passed away aged 41 after a helicopter crash near Calabasas,..

Recent related news from verified sources

Helicopter Carrying Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna to Basketball Game Had 'Another Player & Parent' On Board (Report)

The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, have been confirmed after a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26), however, the identities of the...
Investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant could take weeks

With Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among the nine killed in a helicopter crash, should that have been the correct mode of transportation?
