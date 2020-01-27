Global  

Schiff: Bolton's testimony relevant to Trump trial

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment prosecutor against President Donald Trump, says senators should "not turn away" from calling former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness because of the "very relevant evidence." (Jan. 27)
 
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

