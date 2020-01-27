Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump: 'Nothing was ever said to John Bolton'

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says a claim by former national security adviser John Bolton that Trump wanted to withhold security aid from Ukraine until it helped secure investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden is patently "false." (Jan. 27)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Claims He Witnessed Pres. Trump Giving Order To Withhold Aid To Ukraine [Video]John Bolton Claims He Witnessed Pres. Trump Giving Order To Withhold Aid To Ukraine

A leaked manuscript from the former Trump Administration's national security advisor is working on a book. A leaked manuscript alleges he was there when Pres. Trump said he was withholding aid to..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:16Published

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos [Video]Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Denies Bolton Book Report: ‘I NEVER Told John Bolton’ That Aid to Ukraine’ Was Tied to Biden Investigation

President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that his former national security adviser John Bolton will claim in an upcoming book that the president wanted to...
Mediaite Also reported by •IndependentNewsyeuronewsCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Publishing Date and Other Details Revealed for John Bolton’s New Book The Room Where it Happened

New details are emerging about John Bolton’s potentially bombshell account of his time as national security for President Donald Trump titled The Room Where...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.