Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, abruptly closes multiple Colorado locations

Denver Post Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The gastrobar once had more than 110 locations across the U.S.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area

Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area 00:31

 Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations, including one in Maryland. Katie Johnston reports.

noticiasdemexi2

noticias de mexico Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants https://t.co/ar4gGdlqN1 https://t.co/91Egt04Svj 40 minutes ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants https://t.co/ltApISCYbv 57 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants https://t.co/aY9HBvwKyL 1 hour ago

payrello

Rello RT @EmporiumCeo: Bar Louie abruptly closed 38 locations over the weekend before filing for bankruptcy, with plans to sell remaining locatio… 1 hour ago

peacelily1121

K. Washington More closings, making America great? Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restauran… https://t.co/RKUnzQC2RH 2 hours ago

Osvaldo_Villar

Osvaldo Villar RT @MSN: Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants https://t.co/duXUA5AFpY 2 hours ago

MSN

MSN Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants https://t.co/duXUA5AFpY 2 hours ago

Burger_313

Good_Burger Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and abruptly closes one-third of its restaurants - CNN https://t.co/Tpgi54NoIj I th… https://t.co/Slx4pXMDWY 3 hours ago

