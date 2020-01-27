Global  

Lower Merion High School players, alumni remember Kobe Bryant

Delawareonline Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Current student athletes and alumni spoke to members of the media at Lower Merion High School Monday about the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant. 1/27/20
 
News video: Former Teammates Of Kobe Bryant, Current Lower Merion Students React To Tragic Death Of Bryant

Former Teammates Of Kobe Bryant, Current Lower Merion Students React To Tragic Death Of Bryant 02:17

 Joe Holden reports.

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant at his alma mater, Lower Merion High School near Philly: 'Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat'

Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant's alma mater outside Philadelphia, named its gym after Bryant, and he remained supporter of basketball teams.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsDelawareonlineNewsday

Lower Merion High School community mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. Lower Merion High School, Bryant's alma mater, released a statement upon learning of his...
Delawareonline


Tweets about this

AnthonyEachus

Anthony Eachus RT @PhillyDailyNews: Daily News | Lower Merion athletes remember Kobe Bryant as ‘larger than life’ https://t.co/KvI84ivNc9 8 seconds ago

B2_QUICK

Keno RT @Kim_Adams1: A poignant yet beautiful scene at Lower Merion High School. A lot of people leaving basketballs with messages written on t… 53 seconds ago

fats430

Chalupa Batman RT @nicekicks: #24for24 Kobe Bryant announced his decision to jump straight from Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia and declare for t… 2 minutes ago

mike_greger

Michael Greger RT @bkdefend: Stopped by Lower Merion High School to pay tribute to Kobe today. https://t.co/YIMFiji9hq 2 minutes ago

DaemonDurham

👨🏽‍🍳 RT @DidTheSixersWin: The intro for Kobe’s last game in Philadelphia - a fitting final tribute for a local legend. Rest In Peace to the 6’… 2 minutes ago

PhilaEnergyGal

Laurie Actman So sad to lose our inspiration and friend-Lower Merion athletes remember Kobe Bryant as ‘larger than life’ https://t.co/4QrD9juW8g 2 minutes ago

msmandimcknight

Amanda McKnight I was out shopping last night and I took a ride past Lower Merion High School, but couldn’t get through. There were… https://t.co/LXANiVP3zq 4 minutes ago

RallyPhilly

Inquirer High School Sports Lower Merion athletes remember Kobe Bryant as ‘larger than life’ https://t.co/bNNWw1IAAa 5 minutes ago

