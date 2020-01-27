Global  

WATCH: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Wrapped Up In 66 Seconds

cbs4.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Look back at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards with this highlight video from Music's Biggest Night.
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys 08:21

 These are a few of our favorite things from the 2020 Grammys red carpet! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable red carpet looks at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, from music industry icons like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lizzo. Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the...

Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert in Boston [Video]Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert in Boston

Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert in Boston The band will perform at Fenway Park on September 18. The group began a Las Vegas residency in September of last year, which will run through June..

Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards [Video]Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards The pop star wowed on the red carpet outside the Staples Center, where she was seen sporting a Versace gown with jewels by Le Vian...

Recording Academy® Announces Presenters for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® announced their lineup of artists, musicians, actors, and comedians who will take the stage as...
Nipsey Hussle GRAMMY® Tribute to Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® has announced an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle to take place on the 62nd Annual...
hbssgcstan

Sarah e RT @AwardShowUpdate: Watch @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani 's Performance of Nobody but You at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/cSA… 6 minutes ago

AwardShowUpdate

#GRAMMYs Watch @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani 's Performance of Nobody but You at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.… https://t.co/s9HVPutP4P 7 minutes ago

AwardShowUpdate

#GRAMMYs Watch @Camila_Cabello 's Full Performance of First Man at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/iulqYTwYxG… https://t.co/pZClxVKijj 11 minutes ago

nq_cyn1

พี่แทของยุงแกะ🐯🐱 RT @BTS_Thailand: [🎥] BTS arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red carpet https://t.co/l1zFfa98fo 17 minutes ago

ReileynaV

Regina Viren RT @zingerone95: BTS arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red carpet @BTS_twt https://t.co/hB6AinkgQ3 https://t.co/nDGJShDtJR 25 minutes ago

detroitnewsnow

Detroit News Now WATCH: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Wrapped Up In 66 Seconds https://t.co/MFpq8j2W1n https://t.co/1oVNZvMujk 29 minutes ago

Ma3stroStudios

Ma3stro Studios A rundown of every single winner at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/kYcheqEXV2 #ma3stro #recordrundown #GRAMMYs @RecordingAcad 2 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH WATCH: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Wrapped Up In 66 Seconds https://t.co/dMtDKUTNQq 2 hours ago

