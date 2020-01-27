Global  

Fire Destroys Boat Dock In North Alabama, Killing At Least 8

NPR Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
In north Alabama, authorities say at least eight people died early Monday after a boat dock caught fire. The fire destroyed more than 30 boats moored along the Tennessee River in Scottsboro, Ala.
News video: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Multiple fatalities reported in Alabama dock fire [Video]Multiple fatalities reported in Alabama dock fire

A fire consumed at least 35 vessels in what local media described as a riverboat community along the Tennessee River early Monday morning, and local officials said there were multiple fatalities...

No injuries reported after boat fire in Pinellas County [Video]No injuries reported after boat fire in Pinellas County

No injuries reported after boat fire in Pinellas County

Alabama fire leaves several dead, destroys at least 35 boats, officials say

Several people died Monday in an ongoing fire that has destroyed at least 35 vessels at a boat dock in Alabama, officials say.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent•NYTimes.com•Seattle Times

7 hospitalized, 7 missing after fatal fire at Alabama boat dock

7 hospitalized, 7 missing after fatal fire at Alabama boat dockAt least 35 boats at the dock were reportedly destroyed in the fire. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Sify•NYTimes.com

