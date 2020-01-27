Global  

‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial

Daily Caller Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'I checked out and decided to endure it'
Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago

jesusgirl2017 RT @DailyCaller: ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial https://t.co/zFJtYd4mbd 6 minutes ago

Dian ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial… https://t.co/KBPvPMmQCw 32 minutes ago

Daily Caller ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial https://t.co/zFJtYd4mbd 34 minutes ago

Nusfeed ⭐ ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial https://t.co/jCi2cF6S3d 2 hours ago

Chris 🇺🇸 ‘That Was The Safest Thing I Could Do’: Second Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies At Rape Trial… https://t.co/iuh6TUcf5d 2 hours ago

