The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues.

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel, accused the House of following a political schedule, not running a fair investigation.
GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses [Video]GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses

GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:32Published

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


rhmanson

Robert Manson @WhiteHouse This is rich, first WH stonewalls House Dems with months/years of litigation on impreachment subpoenas,… https://t.co/qvBd0a7FoP 20 minutes ago

MessFixing

LetsFixThisCovfefe RT @Libertea2012: The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/KKu6C7qYYf 41 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/KKu6C7qYYf 51 minutes ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/YHYyNoQ3KW https://t.co/yIiOY679mO 54 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/BV2giJ5i7w 1 hour ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/FaPvv2WoUy https://t.co/RZT08zYzKz 1 hour ago

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/4UihV1OfST https://t.co/kVZ4edHF05 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg The House wants the Senate to ‘clean up the mess’ of its unfinished inquiry, lawyer argues. https://t.co/BQ0fsvrefF… https://t.co/Ow6xgJ3KJQ 1 hour ago

