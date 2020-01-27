Fresno Basketball Team Set To Play Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Ahead Of Fatal Crash: ‘We Walked Into The Gym And Everyone Was On Their Knees And Praying’

Dian Fresno Basketball Team Set To Play Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Ahead Of Fatal Crash: ‘We Walked Into The Gym And Everyon… https://t.co/S8Fj9reYvr 12 minutes ago

....... RT @KMPHFOX26: At the Mamba Cup basketball tournament, girls from the Fresno Lady Heat team took a knee at center court after hearing the n… 54 minutes ago

FOX26 News At the Mamba Cup basketball tournament, girls from the Fresno Lady Heat team took a knee at center court after hear… https://t.co/4qpHesExaM 56 minutes ago

BakersfieldNow The Fresno Lady Heat woman's basketball team was set to play against Gianna Bryant's team in the Mamba Cup basketba… https://t.co/M17PBo3tgP 2 hours ago

GV Wire | News & Politics A #Fresno woman’s basketball team was set to play in the Mamba Cup basketball tournament when news broke about the… https://t.co/MgP3tOWIqW 4 hours ago

Melyssa Springmeyer RT @KMPHFOX26: The Fresno Lady Heat woman's basketball team was set to play against Gianna Bryant's team in the Mamba Cup basketball tourna… 10 hours ago