Fresno Basketball Team Set To Play Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Ahead Of Fatal Crash: ‘We Walked Into The Gym And Everyone Was On Their Knees And Praying’

Daily Caller Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'He came out and signed autographs and took pictures with my son and his teammates'
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

 Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash

NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near the town of Calabasas. The 41-year-old athlete was considered one of the...
Deutsche Welle

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead cricketers in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Cricketing fraternity reacted with shock and saddness to tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Indian...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

Dian5

Dian Fresno Basketball Team Set To Play Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Ahead Of Fatal Crash: ‘We Walked Into The Gym And Everyon… https://t.co/S8Fj9reYvr 12 minutes ago

TrueBlue559CA

....... RT @KMPHFOX26: At the Mamba Cup basketball tournament, girls from the Fresno Lady Heat team took a knee at center court after hearing the n… 54 minutes ago

GVWire

GV Wire | News & Politics ☀️🗞️ In today's #MiddayHeadlines: ✅ Free Hot Spots Connect #Fresno Unified Students With Internet ✅ Streaks Collid… https://t.co/YCtnTS8N4S 55 minutes ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News At the Mamba Cup basketball tournament, girls from the Fresno Lady Heat team took a knee at center court after hear… https://t.co/4qpHesExaM 56 minutes ago

bakersfieldnow

BakersfieldNow The Fresno Lady Heat woman's basketball team was set to play against Gianna Bryant's team in the Mamba Cup basketba… https://t.co/M17PBo3tgP 2 hours ago

GVWire

GV Wire | News & Politics A #Fresno woman’s basketball team was set to play in the Mamba Cup basketball tournament when news broke about the… https://t.co/MgP3tOWIqW 4 hours ago

mspringmeyer

Melyssa Springmeyer RT @KMPHFOX26: The Fresno Lady Heat woman's basketball team was set to play against Gianna Bryant's team in the Mamba Cup basketball tourna… 10 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Fresno basketball team was set to play Kobe Bryant's daughter in game on day of crash - https://t.co/RFIlvPllGn #GoogleAlerts 11 hours ago

