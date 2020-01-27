Global  

Holocaust Survivors Return To Auschwitz On 75th Anniversary Of Liberation

Daily Caller Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
'The magnitude of the crime perpetrated in this place is terrifying'
News video: Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp

Holocaust Survivors Gather At Auschwitz 75 Years After Liberation Of The Death Camp 02:10

 CBS4's Ian Lee has the journey of one survivor.

Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony [Video]Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. To honor and remember those involved, Cumberland University held a ceremony recognizing International Holocaust..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:51Published

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet' [Video]75 years after Auschwitz liberation, Holocaust survivor 'cannot keep quiet'

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Sonia Warshawski shares her story of tragic loss and survival. The Holocaust survivor, who now lives in Overland Park, says she keeps speaking..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 04:56Published


Holocaust survivors mark Auschwitz 75th liberation anniversary as their stories become more important than ever

On Monday, the soft-spoken 89-year-old makes another return under the infamous gate – this time to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBSNewsyIndependentBBC NewsJerusalem Post

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has photographed Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Sify Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldUSATODAY.comSBS

DawnS_520

Ms. Simmons RT @ABCWorldNews: THE CHILDREN OF AUSCHWITZ: @davidmuir is with Holocaust survivors as they return to mark 75 years since the death camp’s… 42 seconds ago

MagaGlam

Maggie Maga RT @DailyCaller: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz to lay wreaths against an execution wall. #HolocaustMemorialDay #NeverAgain http… 51 seconds ago

corymoser2618

Cory Moser RT @CBSNews: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz to lay wreaths against an execution wall. Ahead on @CBSThisMorning: Commemorating the… 57 seconds ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @NBCNightlyNews: More than 200 Holocaust survivors returned today to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp along with leaders from across th… 1 minute ago

wcax

Channel 3 News Holocaust survivor's powerful journey back to Auschwitz. @_KOBrien follows up her Friday talk with the man, ahead o… https://t.co/6amsfuN9yC 1 minute ago

WayneIv

Wayne Ives RT @darhar981: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz to lay wreaths agains execution wall.. #HolocaustRemembranceDay #NeverForget #Neve… 2 minutes ago

KennyHa69201110

Kenny Harris RT @ianbremmer: Holocaust survivors return to #Auschwitz on the 75th anniversary of the concentration camp’s liberation. Impossible to imag… 2 minutes ago

