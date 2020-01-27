Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump and Pam Bondi have ties that go back to Florida.

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ms. Bondi’s office was asked in 2013 if the attorney general had opened an investigation — like other states — into activities of Trump University, given the school’s recruitment efforts in Florida.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team [Video]Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

Trump aide Pam Bondi responds to Comey's Fox News Sunday appearance [Video]Trump aide Pam Bondi responds to Comey's Fox News Sunday appearance

Trump aide Pam Bondi responds to Comey&apos;s Fox News Sunday appearance

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Lawyer Pam Bondi Rips Hunter Biden During Trial, Lists Off Reporting Scrutinizing Work With Burisma

Trump defense lawyer *Pam Bondi* spoke at the impeachment trial this afternoon tearing into *Hunter Biden* over his role at Burisma, arguing Democrats are...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

VioletReads

Vigilant Violet RT @jilevin: Trump and Pam Bondi have ties that go back to Florida. https://t.co/8xn6lcBshT 13 minutes ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Trump and Pam Bondi have ties that go back to Florida." https://t.co/7nmCjHG8Ui 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump and Pam Bondi have ties that go back to Florida. https://t.co/8xn6lcBshT 5 hours ago

GurkoPamela

Pamela Gurko RT @maricabowabo: Sept. 2013, a check for $25k from the Trump Foundation landed in the Tampa office of a political action committee(formed… 9 hours ago

charluv2011

Pure True Love 💕 🇧🇿 💕 RT @QuorumCall: Trump and Pam Bondi have ties that go back to Florida. https://t.co/Vi3vBLj2FY https://t.co/TnupgCWbwC 9 hours ago

press4change

Jeff Ballinger asked in 2013 if AG had opened an investigation, Bondi spox wrote back to the reporter from @orlandosentinel… https://t.co/AVm0zMa5hf 9 hours ago

maricabowabo

Mari0 Sept. 2013, a check for $25k from the Trump Foundation landed in the Tampa office of a political action committee(f… https://t.co/HwBsMh7dIu 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.