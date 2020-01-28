Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China reports 25 more virus deaths as US prepares evacuation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak. Health authorities in Hubei province, where the coronavirus first was detected in in December, reported […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus

China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus 11:00

 China's National Health Commission is providing an update on coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room [Video]Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room

Footage shows Filipino migrant workers in Wuhan, China stocking up on food as the Chinese government locks down the city to control the coronavirus. In the video on January 23, Owdie Saulog carries..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated [Video]Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China reports 25 more virus deaths as US prepares evacuation

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsHinduAl JazeeraDenver PostReutersNewsmax

Global alarm mounts as China virus deaths hit 17

Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday with more than 540 cases confirmed, increasing fears of contagion from an infection suspected to...
Reuters Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.comNewsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sakouhi_Arbi

Arbi K. Sakouhi RT @WashTimes: Hong Kong halts trains from mainland China as virus spreads https://t.co/Gx1AI0qsq6 2 minutes ago

Ms_LOL_Tweets1_

‼️MS LOL TWEETS BACK UP ACCOUNT‼️ RT @GolfingJohn_: China has reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease as the U.S. government prepared to evacuate Americans from the… 2 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Hong Kong halts trains from mainland China as virus spreads https://t.co/Gx1AI0qsq6 2 minutes ago

NECN

NECN Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a green surgical mask, said both the high-speed rail station and the regular tr… https://t.co/vvnAVVWLvM 11 minutes ago

midmichigannow

Mid-Michigan NOW China reports 25 more virus deaths as US prepares evacuation https://t.co/MyWjE5BJ1G 14 minutes ago

RhythmHunt

-.. .- -. .. . .-.. Hong Kong Halts Trains From Mainland China as Virus Spreads https://t.co/1tdPOzFqQe 25 minutes ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Hong Kong halts trains from mainland China as virus spreads https://t.co/myy43bh3DM 25 minutes ago

WSBT

WSBT Hundreds of Americans prepare to evacuate Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the heart of a new virus outbreak that… https://t.co/8n6VwkRv3I 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.