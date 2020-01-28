China reports 25 more virus deaths as US prepares evacuation
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak. Health authorities in Hubei province, where the coronavirus first was detected in in December, reported […]
Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday with more than 540 cases confirmed, increasing fears of contagion from an infection suspected to... Reuters Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •NYTimes.com •Newsmax
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Arbi K. Sakouhi RT @WashTimes: Hong Kong halts trains from mainland China as virus spreads https://t.co/Gx1AI0qsq6 2 minutes ago