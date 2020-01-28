Global  

John Bolton as a witness is Trump impeachment trial X factor

Newsday Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Is his testimony simply irresistible? Before he goes on his book tour, should John Bolton come to the Senate to tell his inside story about Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme? Senators who want to hear from him at the impeachment trial say it's now likelier the requisite minimum of four Republicans will agree.
News video: Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump 02:12

 Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.

Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments [Video]Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments

David Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Charles Zelden is a professor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:15Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published


Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To TestifyWatch VideoSen. Mitt Romney says Republicans will "likely" vote to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton in President Trump's...
Newsy Also reported by •Mediaite

White House aims to counter Bolton book claims

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his allies are moving to undermine the credibility of former national security adviser John Bolton while preparing to...
Seattle Times

JaniceCollins7

Janice Collins RT @MaxBoot: As I thought. From NY Times: "Mr. Trump later complained to associates that the presentations from his defense team were borin… 15 seconds ago

barbiesinger

Barbara Singer RT @funder: BREAKING: Mitt Romney just said he supports calling John Bolton as a witness for Trump’s removal trial: “I can't begin to tell… 25 seconds ago

mariedlara

Marie Dennany Lara RT @kylegriffin1: Republican sources tell Axios that party leaders and the White House will still try to resist impeachment witnesses becau… 39 seconds ago

pschnabel2011

Patricia Schnabel RT @RepCohen: John Bolton’s manuscript shows that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for his own personal political gain. As National Security A… 2 minutes ago

kathlee52472802

kathleen johnson-tur RT @NBCNews: Sen. Romney: "I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John… 3 minutes ago

