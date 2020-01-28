Global  

California Father Charged With Murdering Five of His Infant Children

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
New DNA technology helped officials crack a case that had stalled for a dozen years.
News video: Father Arrested In Decades-Old Killings Of 5 Of His Infant Children

Father Arrested In Decades-Old Killings Of 5 Of His Infant Children 01:31

 A California father about to be freed from prison has been taken into custody in connection with the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case a sheriff said has haunted his agency for years. (1/27/20)

YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant children [Video]YCSO: Woodland father arrested for deaths of five infant children

Officials say the remains of three of the children have not been located.

Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies [Video]Father Accused Of Killing 5 Babies

An arrest has been made in the death of an infant whose body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in California. Through DNA, authorities able to link the murder of four other babies to the same suspect,..

Cold case solved? DNA links California man to murders of his 5 infant children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Evidence led them to evil — the San Joaquin Valley man prosecutors say killed five of his newborn children in a cold case that haunted...
Seattle Times


