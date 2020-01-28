It Took This CNN Panel Just 80 Seconds To Show What They Really Think Of Trump Voters



Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid The results of a new CNN poll show the Vermont Senator at the top of the pack of hopefuls. The poll marks the first.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published 1 week ago Trump Gaining Ground For Re-Election Donald Trump is gaining ground in the 2020 race. According to a new poll from CNN, Trump is on the high-end of his popularity. A FiveThirtyEight aggregate shows Trump hit is highest approval rating.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published on December 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Trump Attacks CNN’s Don Lemon for Segment Calling His Voters ‘Rubes’ CNN’s Don Lemon is facing serious backlash on Twitter, including from the president himself, after a segment on depicting Trump’s voters as...

The Wrap 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this