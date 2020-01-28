Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, attended Sunday church services and took communion prior to boarding the fatal helicopter flight that lead to their deaths, according to his priest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

 Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo [Video]Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo

A recent petition posted on change.org is demanding the NBA remake their logo to include basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer [Video]Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter told air traffic controllers he was trying to avoid a dense cloud layer moments before the fatal crash that took the lives of 9 people. Betty Yu reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Kobe Bryant's daughter had been set to follow in his footsteps

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna had shown signs that she could further her father's glittering basketball legacy.
News24

Heat Nation Pauses To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The global basketball community and the Miami Heat are devastated by Sunday’s tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

legitngnews

Legit.ng The late @NBA legend, @kobebryant, and daughter Gianna attended a 7am mass before they died in a helicopter crash.… https://t.co/9jMnIZrApE 8 minutes ago

ovoTony2

sadboii🏁 RT @8NewsNow: INTERVIEW WITH BRYANT: 8 News Now interviewed Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi back in May 2019 when they attended the LV Ac… 14 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says | Fox News https://t.co/ePiRfe19RF 19 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says https://t.co/c5jUd5TNYa 24 minutes ago

FilippoCarmigna

Filippo Carmignani Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says https://t.co/J6bNFkEYtd #FoxNews 26 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says https://t.co/QAhm06ejj9 27 minutes ago

Koreandramalife

Lifeisakoreandrama Like Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, I pray that I get to receive the grace of a good confession and efficacious… https://t.co/HJOjmrtkrB 28 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Kobe Bryant and his daughter attended church before fatal flight, priest says https://t.co/NVOp9Gt4D5 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.