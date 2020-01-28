Global  

Key Witness Miriam Haley Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Miriam Haley is the second accuser to take the stand against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in Manhattan. He is charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault against two women in New York.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial [Video]Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Harvey Weinstein drew up 'red flag list' of women set to make rape accusations: Trial

Earlier, US actress Annabella Sciorra testified Harvey Weinstein pinioned and raped her at her home 25 years ago.
SBS Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndependentReutersHinduReuters India

Actress Jessica Mann Named as Second Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jessica Mann, an actress whose credits include the 2013 indie comedy “Cavemen,” was named on Wednesday as the second key witness in Harvey Weinstein’s...
The Wrap


marie_skou

marie skou RT @TIMESUPNOW: Thank you, Mimi, for your strength today. We are in awe of your bravery. https://t.co/fM0MuYzWmQ 6 minutes ago

SuitdGladiators

Suited Gladiators NPR News: Key Witness Miriam Haley Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her https://t.co/NzZF19BEui 8 minutes ago

djbarrios00

Darryl J. Barrios "I Was Mortified": Key Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her https://t.co/GpqoHVn5Vw via @thr 24 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein leaves court on Monday afternoon, after the jury heard former 'Project Runway' assistant Miriam Haley testify tha… 1 hour ago

nataliabeltz

Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Key Witness Miriam Haley Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her https://t.co/p7CPQ44QiG 1 hour ago

KayDMusiQ

Kay-D MusiQ RT @THR: "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi Haleyi, former… 4 hours ago

MikeSalazar777

Mike Salazar RT @MikeSalazar777: "#Weinstein forced himself on me orally. I was on my period. I had a tampon on in there. I was mortified. I was just cr… 5 hours ago

GylliaynArt

Gylliayn Art "I Was Mortified": Key Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her https://t.co/iZrP3JhEgx by @GylliaynART @THR 6 hours ago

