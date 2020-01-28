marie skou RT @TIMESUPNOW: Thank you, Mimi, for your strength today. We are in awe of your bravery. https://t.co/fM0MuYzWmQ 6 minutes ago Suited Gladiators NPR News: Key Witness Miriam Haley Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her https://t.co/NzZF19BEui 8 minutes ago Darryl J. Barrios "I Was Mortified": Key Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her https://t.co/GpqoHVn5Vw via @thr 24 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein leaves court on Monday afternoon, after the jury heard former 'Project Runway' assistant Miriam Haley testify tha… 1 hour ago Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Key Witness Miriam Haley Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her https://t.co/p7CPQ44QiG 1 hour ago Kay-D MusiQ RT @THR: "He pushed me down, he held me down by my arms. At that point started realizing what was actually happening.” Mimi Haleyi, former… 4 hours ago Mike Salazar RT @MikeSalazar777: "#Weinstein forced himself on me orally. I was on my period. I had a tampon on in there. I was mortified. I was just cr… 5 hours ago Gylliayn Art "I Was Mortified": Key Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her https://t.co/iZrP3JhEgx by @GylliaynART @THR 6 hours ago